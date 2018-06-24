The Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky- led Shi’ites group otherwise known as Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has denied responsibility for the killing of a Mobile Police Officer in Kaduna last Thursday.The Islamic sect said the police and some hired thugs were responsible for the killing.Speaking with reporters yesterday in Kaduna, the Shi’ites said allegations against its members protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Zakzaky were untrue.Secretary of its Media Forum, Abdulmumin Giwa, said since the existence of the movement in Nigeria, it has never resorted to use of violence despite series of persecution against its member.According to him: “We have it on records that Senior Police Officers had met thugs called Civilian JTF a day before the incident at a place called Kinkinau Quarters of Kaduna and plotted this callous and unfortunate murders to be carried out when we come out to conduct our free Zakzaky processions.“This was to discredit us in order to turn the tables against us. Thus the reported killing of the policeman was a handiwork of some desperate people out to give a dog a bad name to hang it. It was the result of a joint handiwork of policemen and thugs.”He added: “There are also reports reaching us that Police, in an unholy alliance with thugs called Civilian JTF, have planned a house-to-house attack on certain targeted members of the Islamic Movement living in Kaduna from yesterday.“According to our sources, the police had assured the thugs of state backing and cover.“As the thugs were callously and unjustifiably killing a policeman, the police were actively sporadically shooting on members of the Islamic Movement with live ammunition as they scampered for cover.“Since December 2015, on the streets of Kaduna alone, we have lost 23 members to police bullets and at least 5, this year alone.“What have we done in response other than resort to Courts seeking the enforcement of our rights to peacefully protest?” he queried.