President Muhammadu Buhari has described as regrettable the killings in Plateau state.





Over 100 people reportedly lost their lives on Saturday, though the police put the death toll at 86.





The attacks were blamed on suspected herdsmen. Buildings, including churches, were burnt, while vehicles and property worth millions of naira destroyed.





Reacting via his Twitter handle, Buhari expressed condolence to the affected communities.





“The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable,” he said.





“My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.’’





The presidency, via Twitter, also called for calm, while assuring the people that all efforts would be put in place to avoid a repeat of the incident.





“President @MBuhari has been briefed on the deeply unfortunate killings across a number of communities in Plateau State, today. @HQNigerianArmy and @PoliceNG are supporting the determined efforts of Governor @SimonLalong to end the attacks and bring relief to affected communities,” the tweet read.





“The President appeals for calm, and assures that no efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice, and prevent a recurrence / reprisal attacks. The President and the entire Federal Government stand with the Government and people of Plateau at this sad time.





Following the attacks, the state government imposed a curfew on Riyom, Barakin Ladi and Jos south local government areas.





Despite the restriction of movement, aggrieved youths trooped to streets across the state on Sunday to protest the mass killing.