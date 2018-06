The head of communications for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection organization, Festus Keyamo, has said he would use the controversial reinstatement and dismissal of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Team on Pension Reforms ito campaign for the president in 2019.





Mr Keyamo, who said this in the current edition of The Interview Magazine, added that Buhari deserves some accolades for Maina saga, saying “Maina saga is a credit to president Buhari”





“Where are all those people now? Are they in office? Deziani, of all story of sleaze, did she not remain in office till the end?” he asked, taking a jab at ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under whom petroleum minister, Allison Madueke served. The former minister is currently facing corruption charges.





“People should not make silly comments in the public. The Head of Service, the Attorney general of the Federation, including the Minister of Internal affairs, they all appeared before the National Assembly.





“They told us in graphic terms, how these memos were raised. And these memos moved from one office to the other. All of these memos from HoS to SGF, minister to AGF, all of these, was there one to the chief of staff to the president? We should not be pessimistic or cynical for nothing. All of these memos that moved up and down, was there one to the president before the HoS was queried?” Mr Keyamo asked.





“…When there were reports that Maina had been recalled, it took the president less than 24hrs to order his sack. So, what is the criticisms; that the moment it became clear, it took less than 24hrs to sack him? So, I will not want to dance to the tune of the opposition that will keep repeating a sing song hundred times and make people believe the sing song.