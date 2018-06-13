Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo has stated that the Super Eagles have been working tirelessly and in unity to live up to the Russia 2018 World Cup expectations of many Nigerians.Ighalo, who is expected to lead the line for Nigeria when they take on Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday, admitted that the team is drawn against tough group opponents but he remains confident.“We know what is at stake and we won’t disappoint, that’s just all I can say,” Ighalo told CSN.“The group is tough but we know what we must do to advance without pressure.”Nigeria are making their sixth apprearance at the FIFA World Cup and will kick off their campaign in Russia against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday before taking on Iceland in Volvograd.Their final group game is against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.Meanwhile the Super Eagles will hold their final training session in Essentuki on Wednesday before departing for Kaliningrad on Thursday for their opening game on Saturday.