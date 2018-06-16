Victor Moses has stated Nigeria's intent to start their World Cup campaign on a winning run as they aim 'to beat Croatia’ on Saturday.The three-time African champions last won their first match at the tourney in 1998, losing to Argentina in 2002, 2010 editions and shared the spoils with Iran in 2014.However, the Chelsea wing-back, aware of the importance of a team to win their opening match, has urged the West Africans to be concentrated throughout the encounter against Zlatko Dalic’s men.“This game is very important to us because it is very important to start winning and get a good result. We are optimistic, we want to beat Croatia,” Moses told club website.“The most important thing is to not lose this first game because they are sometimes the most important to qualify from the group. Croatia can beat anyone but Nigeria can beat Croatia. We’ll have to make it as a team.“You can see in the training that we were doing very well. We look good at this point, we will be good in the opening game.“Croatia is a great team with many top players. They have a particularly strong midfield and attack. The most important thing for us is to be concentrated, then we can beat Croatia.”