Olusegun Otaru a pastor at the Voice of Cannan Temple (C&S) Aladura Church Ozuru in Adavi, Kogi State, arrested for killing a sex worker, has revealed how the deceased was raped before and after being killed.





According to Independentng, the father of eight revealed this on Monday. Otaru who was arrested by the police last week for his involvement in the killing of Miss Mercy Moses 19, for money ritual, blamed his actions on the devil and his quest to solve poverty that has bedevilled his family.

He disclosed that he has participated in the exhuming of three bodies from the burial grounds which he used to prepare concoction for money to no avail stressing that the failure of the concoction made him look for a fresh human being which he thought would be efficacious.





He added that he learnt the trade from one Alfa at Abeokuta before he relocated home saying that he expected to reap over N2.5 million only from Miss Mercy Moses.





Explaining further, he said, “We, first of all, took a turns to rape her and after we killed her. We also took turn to sleep with the dead body. We cut the head, the fingers and toes. We ground the fingers and the toes which we mix with other concoctions which we lick every morning expecting an inflow of money.”