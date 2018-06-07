The Presidency has maintained sealed lips over Tuesday’s impeachment threats by the National Assembly after its joint session.The legislature had threatened to invoke its constitutional powers on President Muhammadu Buhari over some perceived constitutional breaches.But asked yesterday to respond to the 12-point resolutions the legislature had asked the president to strictly adhere to or face its constitutional powers, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu refused to comment.Shehu, who was asked if the President was aware of the impeachment threats on him, simply responded by saying, “I have nothing to say on that”.Shehu however, said 6million new jobs have been created by the Buhari administration through its diversification programmes in the last three years, a figure that exceeded what the President promised during his electioneering campaign in 2015.He explained that the jobs were created through the anchor borrowers scheme in the agricultural sector, including the social infrastructural programmes.Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun however, interrupted Shehu, when she said the job creation efforts of the government was being viewed as insignificant because majority of the working population prefered “white collar jobs”.Recall that the lawmakers rose from their deliberations on Tuesday, where they proposed12-point conditions that Buhari must address urgently or face the invocation of its powers against him.President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read the resolution from the session, which lasted over three hours, and declared that the lawmakers would not hesitate to move against the President if he failed to comply.Part of the charge to the President was that security agencies must be given marching orders to curtail the sustained killings of Nigerians across the country and protect lives and properties of Nigerians as this is the primary duty of any responsible government.The President was also expected to stop systematic harassment and humiliation by the Executive of perceived political opponents, people with contrary opinions, including legislators and judiciary, by the police and other security agencies must stop.“That there must be strict adherence to the Rule of Law and protection for all citizens by the President and his appointees, including making the President to be held accountable for the actions of his appointees and must be ready to sanction those that carry out any act which will ridicule or endanger our country and democracy.“That the Government should show sincerity in the fight against corruption by not being selective, and also prosecute current appointees that have cases pending against them as well as sanctity of the National Assembly should be protected and preserved by the Federal Government of Nigeria by not interfering in its business, but prosecute those who invaded the Senate to seize the mace among others,”Saraki stated.Meanwhile, shortly after a valedictory session was held for Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi at the Council chambers, some other resolutions bothering on the economy was also reached at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.FEC approved the purchase of project monitoring vehicles for Ministry of Power Works and Housing at a cost of N499million.Buhari also gave his nod for the construction and furnishing of three storey faculty building that comprises academic, departmental offices, conference room, departmental libraries, oilers and external blocks for the National Open University of Nigeria.The new structure would be built by Spectrum engineering limited at the cost of N711million.Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed explained that as at date, the Social Investment Programme of the government has up to 9.76 million beneficiaries cutting across the four programmes that have so far been deployed.She said the programmmes were centered around N-Power, with about 200,000 beneficiaries already deployed as teachers, agriculture extension workers as well as health extension workers.Others she noted fell within the N-Power knowledge category. Under the programme non-graduates will be trained in skills and attached to companies where they will gain experience during apprenticeship.“The categories are three: first is a group of 2,000 beneficiaries will be trained in software development, web development and will be equipped with devices.“The essence of the training is to make them self employable at the end of the training which will be for three months and there will be apprenticeship attachment after the training.“Second category, is the supply of 3,000 devices that will be used by staff of the National Cash Transfer office at the national, state, local and ward levels, to register beneficiaries of the National Cash Transfer programme to be able to record their data, BVN and their biometrics information as well as the location of where they are,”She stated.