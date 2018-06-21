The Federal Government restated yesterday that it had taken seriously the report that terrorist group Islamic State was sending insurgents trained in Syria to Nigeria in a terror exchange programme.Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau said in Abuja that the government would not rest on its oars in securing the country in all situations.Dambazau spoke at the presentation of curriculum and training manuals for the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS) training institutions.The minister said: “When information like this (influx of ISIS members into the country) comes, we do not take things for granted, even if it is not true, because it is security information.“Before now, we were prepared to ensure that everything we needed to do security-wisewas done and such information also raises the alarm, we will double our efforts towards that.”Also the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has directed its Area Comptrollers to intensify the screening process of passengers and luggage.A memorandum from the Assistant Comptroller General, Tariff and Trade, Ekekezie K.C, titled “Re: Islamic State of Iraq and Syria threat to attack commercial flights,” read: “I am directed to inform you that in view of the security threat alert presented in the letter, you are to intensify the screening process of alert all passengers and luggages including other measures you may deem fit to forestall potential security breach as directed.”Speaking while unveiling the training manuals, Dambazau stressed the importance of training to the security services, noting that henceforth, promotion of personnel and career progression will be tied to trainings and courses attended by the officers.He said: “If you travel a lot, you will see what happens in other countries. They solely focus on training and they will be sent on courses to determine your career progression.”