The three-time African champions, who are scheduled to hit Russia on Monday, have copped a lot flake for losing their last pre-World Cup friendly match 1-0 against Czech Republic in Austria on Wednesday. The defeat came after they lost 2-1 against England on June 2.However, Rohr has brushed off the defeats, saying they had made the necessary corrections based on their observations.“We are okay with the garb of the underdog. But the defeats have done something for us — we have our heads firmly on our shoulders and we are focused,” the German told the Nigeria Football Federation’s official website on Sunday.“Together, we have reviewed the matches and learnt so many lessons. We will approach the World Cup matches differently.”The former Gabon manager said the Eagles would be ready for their tournament’s opening fixture against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday, warning the Europeans not to underestimate his team.The 64-year-old said, “We will take it one match at a time. I love this group because we know how to rise to the occasion together.“Nigeria will be ready for Croatia.”