Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose has sued for peace and justice in the country as Muslim faithful celebrate Eid-el-Fitri .





Fayose in his Sallah message in Ado-Ekiti through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, urged Muslims to practice the lessons of self-denial and sacrifices the period of fasting teaches.





The governor also urged Muslims to exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming 2019 elections.





“We thank God for witnessing the end of another Ramadan fasting period. I pray that the sacrifices made during the period will not be in vain.





“Also, we must not forget to always put into practice all the lessons taught us by the Holy Quran as also emphasised by Prophet Mohammed.





“We must also allow peace to reign in our state and country at large.





“And as we approach election time in our dear state, I urged our Muslim brothers and sisters to go out on the election day to exercise their civic duty. Those involved in the conduct of the poll too must ensure that justice is done to all.