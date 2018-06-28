 VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on Third Mainland Bridge | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
A Toyota Highlander car exploded on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Thursday.



Based on a video shared on the Rapid Response Squad Twitter handle, policemen and a soldier could be seen trying to force open the bonnet of the car, in a bid to salvage it.

While they were able to salvage the situation, part of the vehicle got seriously burnt.


See the video below



Video Credits: RRS

