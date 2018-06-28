A Toyota Highlander car exploded on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Thursday.
Based on a video shared on the Rapid Response Squad Twitter handle, policemen and a soldier could be seen trying to force open the bonnet of the car, in a bid to salvage it.
While they were able to salvage the situation, part of the vehicle got seriously burnt.
See the video below
Thank God it was salvaged, though part of this Toyota Highlander got burnt on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.— Rapid Response Squad (@rrslagos767) June 28, 2018
The owner was perplexed. Thanks to those who stopped to support us.@Gidi_Traffic @TrafficChiefNG @followlastma @followlasg pic.twitter.com/uGwQGeNOpc
Video Credits: RRS
