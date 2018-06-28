



Thank God it was salvaged, though part of this Toyota Highlander got burnt on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.The owner was perplexed. Thanks to those who stopped to support us.

A Toyota Highlander car exploded on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos on Thursday.Based on a video shared on the Rapid Response Squad Twitter handle, policemen and a soldier could be seen trying to force open the bonnet of the car, in a bid to salvage it.While they were able to salvage the situation, part of the vehicle got seriously burnt.See the video belowVideo Credits: RRS