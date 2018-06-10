Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi shared a video of Instagram where Ogu walked around their hotel room in the Austria-based camp like a runaway model.
Watch video below...
The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a charming pair of white shoes with green tassels.
The ceremonial outfit was put together by GT Stiches, a reputable Warri based clothing brand in collaboration with Piolafootprints, a fast rising Lagos-based footwear brand.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.