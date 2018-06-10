 VIDEO: Super Eagles star, John Ogu really loving his ceremonial outfit to Russia 2018 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » VIDEO: Super Eagles star, John Ogu really loving his ceremonial outfit to Russia 2018

1:38 PM
The 'shaku-shaku dance' master of the Super Eagles team, John Ogu was looking very stylish in the ceremonial outfit for the 2018 FIFA World  Cup.



Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi shared a video of Instagram where Ogu walked around their hotel room in the Austria-based camp like a runaway model.

Watch video below...


The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a charming pair of white shoes with green tassels.


The ceremonial outfit was put together by GT Stiches, a reputable Warri based clothing brand in collaboration with Piolafootprints, a fast rising Lagos-based footwear brand.

