The 'shaku-shaku dance' master of the Super Eagles team, John Ogu was looking very stylish in the ceremonial outfit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi shared a video of Instagram where Ogu walked around their hotel room in the Austria-based camp like a runaway model.Watch video below...The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a charming pair of white shoes with green tassels.The ceremonial outfit was put together by GT Stiches, a reputable Warri based clothing brand in collaboration with Piolafootprints, a fast rising Lagos-based footwear brand.