In an interview with Oak TV on Friday in Abuja, the party's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, said Kalu should come out clear to on his "we used to kill people" statement.It can be recalled that the former Abia governor alleged that while he was still in PDP, he and his Cohorts kill people during congresses."In PDP we used to kill People when they are doing this thing (Congresses), which is not good."Kalu made the statement at the APC South-East caucus meeting in Abuja.Urji Kalu is a founding member of the PDP and was governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007.