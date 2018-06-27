Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa, has again been arrested for trying to gain unlawful access into a house in Magodo Shangisha, Lagos.

This is coming 3 years after she was arrested while breaking into a beauty lounge with a master key, after closing hours in Yaba, where she worked and four years after she was beaten to coma for a similar offence.









On Sunday Morning of January 12, 2014, she was again caught trying to steal with a bunch of master keys hidden in her brassiere at a house in Magodo phaseII. This means this would be the third time the yoruba actress would be caught stealing. The actress was in the news in February 2013, when it was reported that she was arrested for robbery by the police in Alade, in Somolu area of Lagos State. She was sent to the Kirikiri prison and after a few months there, she regained her freedom, precisely in November, 2013.





Akilipa was arrested this afternoon with a bunch of master keys, while trying them on the door of a house in Magodo, not knowing that one of the occupants was around. She has since been handed over to the police after being battered a bit.