President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed the 2018 budget into law at the presidential villa in Abuja.
The national assembly had passed the budget in May, jerking it up from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion.
Below is a video of the president signing it:
A few minutes past noon today, I signed the 2018 Appropriation Bill into Law. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/zQfE5BTPol— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) June 20, 2018
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.