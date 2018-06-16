Horrifying footage shows the moment a woman was cut from a 27ft python after being eaten alive - while she was gardening.The mother-of-two, Wa Tiba, 54, was last seen on Thursday evening at 6.45pm when she went out to do some gardening. But her children were worried when there was no sign of her the next morning at home in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia.They searched for her at 6am and a found her sandals, machete and torch 30 metres from a patch of bushes that appeared ruffled.Wa Tiba's sons then made a chilling discovery - an enormous python lounged on the ground unable to move due to an enormous bulge in its belly after it had swallowed the housewife head first.The frantic lads called police and by 9am hundreds of villagers had gathered round the patch of grass in the remote Mabolu Village in the Lohia Regency of Muna province.Nightmarish footage captured the snake's skin being sliced open to reveal the slime-covered corpse. She was still wearing her brown leggings and dark red top.Wa Tiba's knife was found on the floor - suggesting she dropped it after being struck by the killer python. Her head was towards the snake's tail and her feet at its mouth - showing that she had been swallowed head first.Police superintendent Agung Ramos said: ''People took the snake into the village and started splitting the snake. The suspicions were true and there was a body intact inside the snake. Unfortunately, the victim was lifeless.''Wa Tiba had a traditional burial ceremony later that afternoon in keeping with traditional religious customs.