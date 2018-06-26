learnt that the student jumped from Falomo Bridge into the lagoon at about 11 am, leaving no reason for his action.Confirming the act, General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, lamented that the act was becoming rampant worrisome on Lagos waterways.According to him, the student was quickly rescued from drowning in the water by LASWA rescue officials who responded swiftly to the incident, jumping into the lagoon to prevent him from drowning.An official of LASWA hinted that after his rescue, Gabriel was taken to the Falomo Police Station, for onward interrogation.It was not clear why Gabriel decided to end his life by jumping from the Falomo Bridge into the water, even as efforts to interview the student proved abortive.However, Gabriel kept screaming 'You people should leave me alone let me die, whats in this life' after he was rescued.