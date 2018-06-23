The two factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state engaged in a show of shame at the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.





Trouble started after the group loyal to Rochas Okorocha, the governor, stormed the pavilion meant for Imo delegates.





After attacking members of the faction loyal to Eze Madumere, the deputy governor, they moved straight to where Hillary Eke, chairman of the anti-Okorocha faction was and ejected him after initial resistance.





The leadership of the party acknowledged Eke as chairman of Imo chairman, an action that pitched Okorocha against John Oyegun, the immediate past national chairman of the party.





The aggrieved APC members engaged in battle as President Muhammadu Buhari was reading his speech at the convention.





Buhari had said the APC would come out stronger at the end of the event.





Below is a video of Eke being forced out: