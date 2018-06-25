Some herdsmen brought cows into the national assembly in Abuja on Monday.
The cattle took over a portion of the legislative chamber eating grass and moving freely.
The video has sparked reactions on social media.
There has been a campaign on banning open grazing in the nation’s capital, especially in the city center, where cows loiter around major streets.
A ban on open grazing in three states led to clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
Here is the video:
