Some herdsmen brought cows into the national assembly in Abuja on Monday.

The cattle took over a portion of the legislative chamber eating grass and moving freely.





The video has sparked reactions on social media.





There has been a campaign on banning open grazing in the nation’s capital, especially in the city center, where cows loiter around major streets.





A ban on open grazing in three states led to clashes between farmers and herdsmen.



