VIDEO: El-Rufai, Yahaya Bello slug it out on the dancefloor at APC convention

Three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday displayed their skills to the delight of their colleagues while dancing to a song by a popular Hausa musician known as Rarara.

Nasir el-Rufa’I of Kaduna state; Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa and Yahaya Bello of Kogi, joined other APC supporters in a carnival-like scene at the 2018 national convention of the party at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to dance to the tune.

Rarara from Kano state is a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The musician has released many songs, praising and highlighting the achievements of the Buhari administration.

Below is a video of the governors dancing:

