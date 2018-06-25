In a keenly contested category, Davido won ahead of the likes of Cassper Nyovest , Fally Ipupa,J Hus, Tiwa Savage, Stefflon Don and Stormzy to claim the highly coveted award.Watch his acceptance speech belowIt was the first time any Nigerian will receive the BET award on the main stage, with hundreds of celebrity audience cheering.Davido used the opportunity to condole with D'Banj, who lost his son yesterday, and he also urged more foreign stars to collaborate with Nigerians/Africans, calling out names like J.Cole and Migos.