The insurgents, in a new video, which showed them celebrating Sallah in Sambisa forest, held prayers, with guards wielding rifles.In the five minutes, 17 seconds video, the insurgents were heard thanking their God for a successful Ramadan.The clip was released two days after 20 persons, including children, were killed by suicide bombers in an attack in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. The Federal Government has continuously claimed that the Boko Haram sect has been decimated.One of the insurgents, who said God was more than any individual, noted: “We are members of the jihad and our leader is Abu Mohammad… Abubakar Ishak – We thank Allah for the fasting and for all our brothers out there. “Infidels are in trouble. Thank Allah the fasting is over and Allah pass everybody.We want the world to know that we are alive and happy to witness the festive occasion. “We want our enemies to know that we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa and we shall continue to wage war until we score victory against the infidels.” Different efforts to put the group in check have not yielded the desired result, though the current administration has succeeded in limiting the attacks of the sect.Though the military had said repeatedly that the insurgents had been defeated technically, they have still been very active in suicide bombing.