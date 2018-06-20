A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticized plans by the federal government to build ranches in some states in Nigeria.





Fani-Kayode writing on his Twitter page said such plans depict victory for Miyetti Allah and Fulani herdsmen which poses a threat to Nigerians.





The Nigerian Government on Tuesday agreed to set up cattle ranches in Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Edo, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara States.





The agreement was reached on Tuesday in Abuja at the unveiling of the National Economic Council’s National Livestock Transformation Plan.





Reacting to the development, Fani Kayode urged Nigerians to wake up and recognize that President muhammadu Buhari is a threat to the country.





The former minister on his Twitter page wrote, “Buhari plans to build 94 cattle ranches in 10 states at the cost of 179 billion naira: this is a great victory for Miyeti Allah and the Fulani herdsmen.





“The same FG is recruiting former Boko Haram commanders into key positions in our police,intelligence agencies and army.





“When will Nigerians wake up from their deep slumber and recognise the fact that we are in the process of being enslaved and conquered and that the threat that Buhari poses to our nation is existential.They infested our land when we opened our doors and hearts to them.





“They divided our people and turned us into a nation of cowards and beggars. Our men, once strong and proud, were turned into weaklings and quislings with no honor, faith,self-respect,courage or dignity. Now we are being conquered and enslaved. Enough is enough! Resist the evil!”