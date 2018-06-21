Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has disclosed that Gernot Rohr’s men will try to score an early goal against Iceland when both teams clash at the Volgograd Arena Stadium on Friday in their second Group D game in the 2018 World Cup.The Chelsea star is set to make his fourth World Cup appearance for Nigeria against Iceland.The Eagles head into the clash after losing 2-0 to Croatia in their first game last weekend, while the Iceland team played a 1-1 draw with Argentina last Saturday.”We have a plan to apply for Iceland in the hope of scoring goals early and making them feel bad,” Moses was quoted as saying by fotbolti.net.“I know they also have their plans but we will try to run more than them, especially in the middle and in the offensive.”The kick off time for the match is 4pm.