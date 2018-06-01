 US Government reacts as Buhari signs ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
US Government reacts as Buhari signs 'Not Too Young To Run' bill

The US Embassy in Abuja, has congratulated Nigerian youths, after President Muhammadu Buhari finally signed the Not Too Young To Run bill on Thursday.


In a tweet posted via their official handle, the US Embassy stated that its government supports “a free, fair and inclusive process”.

“Congratulations to Nigerian youths as @NGRPresident @MBuhari signs #NotTooYoungToRun bill into law.

“The U.S. supports a free, fair and inclusive political process in Nigeria that includes the voices of young people, women, and the disabled,” the statement read.

Buhari signed the bill on Thursday afternoon inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the President had in his Democracy Day broadcast on Tuesday, pledged to sign the bill “in a few days’ time.”

The bill, which was passed by the National Assembly last year, seeks to reduce the age qualification for elective office seekers across the country.

