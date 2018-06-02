Professor Awonusi Segun of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) who was recently accused of sexual assault has finally spoken on the incident.





Olusegun, who was a former vice-chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in an interview with New Telegraph, disclosed that he was blackmailed as he did not partake in any shameful act.





According to him, his mobile phone was stolen.





He said: “It is blackmail. The said pictures were taken about four years ago but sometimes ago, I received a message from a particular lady, saying she was in possession of my unclad photos and that I should pay her N400,000.





“The lady said if I did not pay the money, she would go public with the photos. I think this is what she had promised.”





However, the university in a statement issued by the communication unit of the corporate affairs directorate confirmed the incident but has promised to get to the roots of the matter.





The statement reads: “The management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety, and has a well-established policy against such practices.





“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that management will not treat this matter with levity.





“Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves. The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency.”





Recall that a student of the institution in the English Department had sent the nude pictures of the lecturer to Linda Ikeji Blog, LIB, claiming he was pestering her for sex in return for mark.





In her complaint to the blog, which was published, the lecturer’s name, and that of his accuser were kept under wraps.





“I have been suffering this for months now. Whenever students go to his office for anything he is always trying to touch you. I took pictures of him on one of the days I entered his office. He has made molestation a part of him. I’m even scared for my life in UNILAG. That’s why I’m reaching out to you so he can be stopped.





“He is a professor(sic) in the English department, Faculty of Arts. I am not his first victim. He does this all the time to students. I have completely given up when it comes to academics he has failed me on tests before. When I talked to him concerning it he told me I should know what to do I am an adult. I feel so dirty for even allowing such an old man touch me. But he doesn’t even care.





“As long as you satisfy his wants, I’m tired of everything. He should be stopped before he ruins the lives of other innocent girls in that English Department. When he touches me I am always in tears but it doesn’t stop him. Please this is why i am reaching out all I want is for him to be stopped. He is destroying the mental state of girls in UNILAG.





“I just want him stopped. I reached out because I don’t want him to continue molesting girls. The English department is like a cult. The lecturers have information amongst themselves. They talk about the girls they have slept with and the ones they plan to sleep with. It has been going on for years,” the blog quoted the alleged victim as saying.