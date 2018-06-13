In a move similar to the revocation of Raymond Dokpesi’s US visa, the United Kingdom may revoke the visas of Nigerians perceived to have plundered the nation’s treasury.





This hint was contained in a statement issued by the special presidential investigation panel (SPIP) on Wednesday.





Laha quoted Okoi Obono-Obla, chairman of the panel, as saying the SPIP was partnering with the UK’s home secretary to ensure that some public officers “perceived to have looted public funds and illegally acquired assets both in Nigeria and the UK’’ were prevented from entering the country.





“The panel has also compiled a list of over 200 past and serving public officers perceived to have illegally enriched themselves at the expense of the nation and the Nigerian people, among others,” Obono-Obla said.





He also said the panel had recovered $7 million illegally kept in Heritage Bank, adding that the probe of former governors and lawmakers was ongoing.





In March, the US revoked the visa of Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications and a senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The media mogul said he was informed that the action was taken because of the appearance of his name on the “looters list” released by the federal government.





Lai Mohammed, minister of information, had released two lists of alleged looters.





The first list contained five names, while the second had the names of 23 people. Those listed as “looters” were Uche Secondus, national chairman of the PDP; Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA); and Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the PDP.





Also listed were Dudafa Waripamo-Owei, former senior special assistant to president Goodluck Jonathan, Dieziani Alison-Madukwe , former petroleum resources minister; Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.





Dokpesi, who is currently standing trial for allegedly receiving N2.1 billion from the office of the NSA, had filed a suit against Mohammed, seeking N5 billion damages for “defamation of character”.





In the suit filed by Mike Ozekhome, his counsel, the PDP chieftain said the US embassy in Nigeria notified him of the withdrawal of his visa on March 16.





He said the embassy told him it was withdrawn because the federal government included his name on a “looters list” it (the government) purportedly submitted to it.





TheCable could not confirm if the federal government forwarded the list to the embassy.