The University of Ibadan has shown leniency to a student who allegedly insulted the vice-chancellor on Facebook.

The management of the institution has annulled the expulsion of Kingsley Chinemerem Anyanwu.





Kingsley, a 100 level student, was expelled for reportedly calling the VC, Abel Idowu Olayinka, insulting names on social media.





Anyanwu was kicked out of the school during the 2016/2017 session for gross misconduct after facing the student disciplinary committee.





Following a show of remorse from Anyanwu, the vice-chancellor forwarded his case to the committee for reconsideration.





Anyanwu was pardoned and allowed to resume with effect from the beginning of this current 2017/2018 academic session.





“We are in loco parentis expected to process them for the ultimate use of the society,” Sunday Saanu, the VC’s media assistant, quoted him to have said.





“A 100 level student is still raw and green.





“We take some of these insult and embarrassment in our stride in order to ensure that they have a rosy future.





“But we will not hesitate to wield a big stick for anyone considered to be incorrigible because the certificate going out from UI must be based on sound character and learning.”