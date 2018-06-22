Two female suicide bombers died yesterday while trying to attack the 333 Artillery base in Njimtilo, on the Maiduguri/Damaturu road, Maiduguri, Borno State.Commissioner of Police Damian Chukwu said the attack was foiled by vigilant security personnel, adding that the bombers dies while 15 others, including soldiers, were injured.According to him, the incident happened about 8.20pm when one of the bombers, on board a tricycle, tried to enter the Mammy Market inside the base.He said: “About 20:20hrs yesterday, two female suicide bombers on board a Tricycle (K621), tried to enter 333 Artillery Mammy Market, Maiduguri. As the first bomber tried to buy their access ticket, she was shot by soldiers on guard.“The tricycle rider fled and the second bomber detonated her Improvised Explosive Device (IED) inside the tricycle, killing herself, while 15 persons, including soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Taskforce (CJTF), were injured.”