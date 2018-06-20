gathered that the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm, saw the truck veer off its tracks before tumbling down the bridge like a pack of badly stacked cards.At the scene of the incident, it was pure bedlam as some people tried to scamper for safety, while some others at the same time, attempted to rescue those trapped.According to reports, the driver was trying to navigate the bend on the bridge when its gravity first pulled the body of the truck down and its head followed.Upon landing, it fell on some cars including a commercial bus and some pedestrians who were walking on the busy road.learnt that part of the problem was that some tanker drivers had already taken possession of one part of the road as their park, thus forcing other motorists to only one lane.With this incident, it brings to a total of four of such cases whereby tankers and trucks have fallen off the Ojuelegba Bridge in two years.More details later.