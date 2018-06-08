During a service at the Latter Rain Assembly in September 2016, Tunde Bakare, senior pastor of the church, urged the federal government to honour MKO Abiola.

The fiery preacher said the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election used his life as a sacrifice for the country’s democracy.









“To God, government is a continuum. What one government does will affect subsequent governments. The democracy we’re enjoying today MKO Abiola paid for with his life yet only a section of the nation honours him,” he had said.





“Until we bring a closure to June 12 1993 it will hang ominously on subsequent governments. Call his family and give him posthumous honours for the price he paid, otherwise everyone standing on red carpet is standing on his blood.”





Fast forward to 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari declared June 12 as Democracy Day and also conferred GCFR, the highest honour in Nigeria, on Abiola.





That 2016 video is currently trending on social media:



