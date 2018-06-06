There was a mild drama at the plenary on Wednesday when President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read President Muhammadu Buhari’s cover letter on an executive bill.Reading out the letter to members, the mention of “transmission” in its title generated laughter in the chamber.The title read, “Transmission of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018.”Saraki also burst into laughter, forcing him to start reading the letter afresh.”Let me start again,” he said.Buhari’s letter read, “I forward herewith a draft Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Amendment Bill 2018 for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while hoping that the bill will receive the usual expeditious consideration and passage by the distinguished Senate.”A viral video had shown the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, struggling to read a speech at the inauguration of the Police Technical Intelligence Unit in Kano, Kano State, in May.The video showed the IG stuttering over words like “commission” and “transmission.”