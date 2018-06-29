 Trailer, fuel tanker collide on Suleja-Minna road | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Trailer, fuel tanker collide on Suleja-Minna road

Barely 24 hours after the tragic tanker explosion in Lagos, a truck and a fuel tanker have collided at Maje, along Minna-Suleja road.



The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said the crash happened in the morning.

He added that men of fire service and officials of the FRSC were on the ground to put off the fire as the vehicles are burning.

Meanwhile, a fire incident in Lagos on Thursday claimed nine lives, with four persons injured, while 54 vehicles were burnt.

