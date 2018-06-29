



Incase you’re planning to ply that route now, it is advisable you delay your movement a bit as firefighters have just arrived the scene. An accident just occurred between a fuel tanker and a trailer at Maje along Minna-Suleja road.Incase you’re planning to ply that route now, it is advisable you delay your movement a bit as firefighters have just arrived the scene. pic.twitter.com/zZ5BcUWdnT June 29, 2018

Barely 24 hours after the tragic tanker explosion in Lagos, a truck and a fuel tanker have collided at Maje, along Minna-Suleja road.The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr. Bisi Kazeem, said the crash happened in the morning.He added that men of fire service and officials of the FRSC were on the ground to put off the fire as the vehicles are burning.As shared by a Twitter user, Anna Cole below:Meanwhile, a fire incident in Lagos on Thursday claimed nine lives, with four persons injured, while 54 vehicles were burnt.