Former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, has denied rumours that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Vanguard through Paul Bebenimibo – his media adviser and consultant, Tompolo described the report as untrue.





He said, “I am not a politician.





“How can one who does not belong to a political party defect from one political party to another?





“Tompolo is not a politician. He is just a political activist. He doesn’t belong to any political party please,” Bebenimibo said.





Recall that last month, Tompolo reportedly joined key leaders of various camps of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta, to pledge to work with the Federal Government to ensure peace and stability in the region.