Former militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo, has denied rumours that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to Vanguard through Paul Bebenimibo – his media adviser and consultant, Tompolo described the report as untrue.





He said, “I am not a politician.





“How can one who does not belong to a political party defect from one political party to another?





“Tompolo is not a politician. He is just a political activist. He doesn’t belong to any political party please,” Bebenimibo said.





Recall that last month, Tompolo reportedly joined key leaders of various camps of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta, to pledge to work with the Federal Government to ensure peace and stability in the region.





The other leaders that met with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Co-ordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, in Lagos, included: Chief Bibopre Ajube, aka General Shoot-at-Sight; Victor Ben, alias Boyloaf and HRH Ateke Tom, among others.