Ex-Militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, yesterday denied rumoured reports that he has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.


Tompolo who spoke to Vanguard yesterday through his media adviser and consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, described the reports as untrue saying, “I am not a politician.”

He said: “How can one who does not belong to a political party defect from one political party to another?

“Tompolo is not a politician. He is just a political activist. He doesn’t belong to any political party please.”

