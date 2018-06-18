Tompolo who spoke to Vanguard yesterday through his media adviser and consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, described the reports as untrue saying, “I am not a politician.”
He said: “How can one who does not belong to a political party defect from one political party to another?
“Tompolo is not a politician. He is just a political activist. He doesn’t belong to any political party please.”
