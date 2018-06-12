Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Tuesday, disclosed that some ex-president threatened to throw him out of a helicopter for mentioning June 12.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, who made the disclosure while speaking during the Special National Honours Investiture at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, however, did not disclose the identity of the ex-Presidents.





According to Tinubu, “I know some ex-presidents who threatened to throw me out of the helicopter when I mentioned June 12.”





The former governor also assured Buhari that he will work with him towards ensuring victory in 2019.





“What you did today is bringing back hope. As for the question of a second term, you deserve it. We are going to work for it and we will win with you,” he said.