Unknown gunmen on Friday night invaded Kura Falls community in Gashish District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing three residents.The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr. Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Jos said the attack occurred on Friday night and yesterday morning.“We received information this morning at about 7 a.m. that residents of Kura Falls were attacked at about 9:30 p.m. and the early hours of Saturday by unknown gunmen,” he said.“This resulted in the death of three persons identified as Dawala Bullet, 30; Fidelis Richard, 31; and Iliya Doro, 60.“We have mobilised to the area to ensure normalcy and quell any further attack and breach of the law,” Tyopev said.The PPRO said investigations were ongoing to track and arrest the perpetrators who must be made to face Justice.