The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described the fresh killings in Plateau state as a genocide.





The attacks which happened across three local government areas in the state on Saturday led to the deaths of over 100 people.





The state government had condemned the attacks and imposed curfew on three local government areas.





In a statement by Soja Bewarang, chairman of CAN in the state, the religious group alleged that thee was a deliberate attempt to wipe out Christians.





“The killings are becoming no longer herders and farmers again but deliberate attempt to conquer and occupy the land of the peoples ancestral heritage,” the statement read.





“CAN also note with great pains the dastardly attacks ongoing in many other local government areas in the State by the herdsmen militias.





“CAN condemn in the strongest terms the level of continuous genocide of Plateau people. Barkin Ladi is under siege with more more than 200 innocent precious human lives killed and countless driven out in the rains and left without shelter. CAN is also saddened by the news of attack on CAPRO School of Missions (SOM) in Gana-Ropp by the malitia.





“CAN had yesterday made a statement concerning the incodent at Mangu Halle as very unfortunate. CAN had condemned the killings of two persons and prayed the Lord to comfort the families.”





The body commended the youth in the state for “maintaining peace”, saying the situation would have been worse if they fought back.





“CAN condemns these unholy act of systematic genocide and sees it as a deliberate attempt to destroy the cultural heritage of Plateau people in particular the most affected areas. CAN calls on the Government to use its might to bring these killings to a stop,” the statement read.





“CAN uses this medium to call on the international community to come to the aid of Plateau people as the security seems to be incapable of contending with the challenges. The soil of Plateau is smelling with rotten dead bodies as a result of silent killings and besides many people are missing.





“Once again, CAN prays God to grant those that have been massacred eternal rest, and provide comfort to bereaved families and the entire people of the state.”