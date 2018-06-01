The former President of Nigeria senate, Adolphonus Wabara has revealed the role he played to botch the third term bid of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.





Wabara said he was offered two hundred and fifty million naira bribe to support Obasanjo’s third term bid, which he rejected.





He admitted that he had a cordial relationship with the former President, but did not do his (Obasanjo)bidding as being speculated then.





Wabaravmade this known on Friday, in his Ohambele residence in Ukwa east local government area of Abia state.





According to him, “I had cordial working relationship with former President Olusegun Obasanjo, but I wasn’t doing his bidding as people thought.





“If, indeed, I was doing his bidding, I would have facilitated the third term bid but that didn’t happen.





“There were pressure from strong quarters but I had already made up my mind. I was also lucky to have secured the support and backing of good number of senators.





“We had differences afterwards, but we have reconciled. I have forgiven Obasanjo for the simple fact that he saved my life. God used him to save my life. But he thought he harmed me. If not, I wouldn’t have been alive.”





He added,” I want to say that God again used me to save those who are for and against. Because, there could have been national crisis and deaths could have been recorded.





“Money changed hands, but God used me to settle the score. I sacrificed my life to save the senate and those who collected money.





“I rejected N250 million bribe that was offered to me by some people that I won’t like to mention”.