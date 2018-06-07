The declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day was received with mixed-feelings.

The government announced the new date on Wednesday evening, saying it is to honour late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

While some commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the development, others believe there is an underlying motive.





Here is what people are saying on Twitter:

You know why people are happy that the June 12 is now democracy day? Another public holiday. 💃💃💃 — fadare titilope (@tittyfady) June 6, 2018

Medicine after death. Politics in place trying to buy the Yoruba people. Well we can't be deceived again. The declaration has nothing to impact on the life of we the Yorubas or Nigerians as a whole. — Queen (@Queen04453847) June 6, 2018

The real democracy day at last when Nigerians were just citizens not Hausa, Yoruba or Igbo. — Haruna Muazu (@harunamuazu) June 6, 2018

Gani Fawehinmi to receive posthumous honour alongside Abiola and Kingibe on June 12, our new Democracy Day as announced by the federal government today. This is a commendable recognition. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) June 6, 2018

Olusegun Obasanjo right now when he heard June 12 he so hated is now a National Holiday replacing his May 29 "Democracy Day" pic.twitter.com/rJWHHJ08CN June 6, 2018



Henceforth, it will be celebrated as Democracy Day. June 12, Issa public holiday💃Henceforth, it will be celebrated as Democracy Day. pic.twitter.com/IXu8gDPi3I June 6, 2018

pic.twitter.com/RSTtkbRn9b Beyond celebration of democracy, this is a celebration of struggle and sacrifice for the collective good. Thank you, President @MBuhari June 6, 2018

I commend @MBuhari for announcing June 12th as our new Democracy Day. This is long overdue and I am pleasantly surprised.I also commend him for honoring Chief MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12th 1993 presidential election, with the posthumus award of GCON.This is great news! June 6, 2018

Buhari has declared June 12 as democracy day & will also confer post humous GCFR on Abiola.



My yoruba friends are excited over this news but these same people nearly threw GEJ into the lagoon when he renamed UNILAG after Moshood Abiola



Double standard or hate for GEJ? — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) June 6, 2018

Democracy day being shifted to June 12 is part of a ploy to scam the southwest for votes Sha, I don't care what people say. — SHADY (@shadyach) June 6, 2018

You may not like Buhari. Neither do I like him but this confirmation of June 12 as our official democracy day is most likely the best thing he's done since 2015. — femi elepo-robi//daddy vladimir (@femiTRIP) June 6, 2018





Some might say this is politics and Buhari is trying to pacify the Yorubas. I honestly don’t care. June 12 should have been our Democracy Day all along. This move is fantastic and must be commended. Well done Buhari 👍🏽 Retweeted Dr. Dipo Awojide ( @OgbeniDipo ):Some might say this is politics and Buhari is trying to pacify the Yorubas. I honestly don’t care. June 12 should have been our Democracy Day all along. This move is fantastic and must be commended. Well done Buhari 👍🏽 June 6, 2018

Those of us that were already in our teens and above as at June 12, 1993 (I was 16) appreciate President Buhari for post humously honouring MKO and recognizing the proper democracy day, June 12. We’ve always asked for it. We got it. Thank you Mr President. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) June 6, 2018

So changing democracy day to 12th June is now an achievement. Ngwanu!



Maybe he will soon declare Ojukwu's birthday as public holiday 😂 — רצון האל אמלוגו (@gopcy) June 6, 2018

If you like declare the whole of next week as Democracy Day, follow by the whole of upper week as Sallah, we will say Thank you and vote as the spirit direct. You cannot come and go and be deceiving us with days when the real issues are left untouched. — Biodun (@amourab) June 6, 2018

Ndi Igbo....You cannot talk about Biafra and it's remembrance and not be crucified but JUNE 12 is now democracy day....Same day we ran oso Abiola for.....We are not part of this country ooo — Emmanuel (@Iamokorie) June 6, 2018

Daddy Bubu making those South West moves. Democracy Day now June 12. MKO Abiola awarded the highest award in the land GCFR post-humously. — Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) June 6, 2018

Naming June 12 democracy day is a wonderful idea, especially because of what June 12 stands for in the history of Nigeria's democracy.

But something about the timing of the proclamation doesn't just feel right! — Elochukwu (@CLINTONELOCHUK1) June 6, 2018

Wailers will be angry and sew plenty threads because of this June 12 replacing May 29th, as democracy day in Nigeria. This is a major political masterstroke. Argue all you want.

Meanwhile, Let me start scanning the TL for some shalaye threads. — Oyèyemí Bámidélé (@Chrisbamidele) June 6, 2018

Moving Democracy day from May 29 to June 12 makes a lot of sense, but that move has a political undertone to it. If you know you know 😊 — Mazi Olisaemeka ™ (@OlisaOsega) June 6, 2018

So there is public holiday next week, since our new democracy day is June 12 1993..if you think i would kick against this public holiday you are absolutely wrong... pic.twitter.com/o0drbi0Pbo June 6, 2018

Me when I heard we gonna have another holiday by June 12, since Baba. done shift Democracy day pic.twitter.com/VtARuhqnON June 6, 2018