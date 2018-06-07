 ‘The best thing Buhari has done’, ‘scam for south-west votes’ — reactions to June 12 Democracy Day declaration | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
'The best thing Buhari has done', 'scam for south-west votes' — reactions to June 12 Democracy Day declaration

The declaration of June 12 as Democracy Day was received with mixed-feelings. The government announced the new date on Wednesday evening, saying it is to honour late MKO Abiola, presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

While some commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the development, others believe there is an underlying motive.

Here is what people are saying on Twitter: 
























