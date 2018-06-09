Some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN ) burnt flags of the US and Israel in Abuja on Friday, sparking tension.





Chanting songs and waving flags, the IMN members said they were protesting the killings of their members in Palestine.





The protest marched from the National Mosque to the Julius Berger roundabout in the capital city.





Armed policemen mounted strategic positions to possibly prevent a breakdown of law and order.





‘Down To America’; ‘Free Palestine’; ‘Free Free Zakzaky’; were among the inscription on their placards.





The mob later converged under the bridge, where they displayed the flags of the two countries and set them ablaze.





Human and vehicular movements were disrupted along the popular Wuse market during the protest.





Many people also scuttled to safety when they sighted the aggrieved IMN members.





On different occasions, the sect members have clashed with the police while demanding the release of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, their leader.





El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 when some of his members allegedly attacked the convoy of Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff.