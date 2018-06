Shoes by @PiolaFootprints

Native attire by @GT_Stitches

Onazi and Mikel

From L-R (Omeruo, Awaziem, Ogu, Echiejile, Ighalo)

The Nigerian team

Ogu, Echiejile, Ighalo

Mikel and Ogu

Onazi and a member of the coaching crew

Daniel Akpeyi

Tyronne Ebuehi and William Troost-Ekong

Leicester City Boys: Iheanacho, Musa and Ndidi

Bryan Idowu

Kelechi Iheanacho

Chidozie Awaziem

Alex Iwobi

Wilfred Ndidi

Full squad of the Super Eagles team enroute Russia 2018

The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a nice pair of white shoes with green tassels.“First it was the announcement of their tournament kits that sent football supporters crazy. Now it is their travel attire that has got everybody talking,” The Daily Mail wrote.“They nailed it with their kits, and have delivered the goods yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian clothes, Buba and Sokoto’s“From head to toe, the Nigerian squad have indulged in their culture and clearly have no intentions of blending in with the crowd other nations looking to upset the odds in Russia.“While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with the football them by placing footballs on the collars of the white and green outfits.”BBC Sport reporter and presenter John Bennett tweeted: “First the amazing shirts, now these outfits… The Nigeria team are only just getting on the plane to Russia but they’re already winning.”United Kingdom news outlet, The Sun also bared their thoughts on Nigeria’s impressive travel outfit.“Nigeria once again won the fashion stakes at this year’s World Cup with their incredible travel outfit,” they wrote.“The Nigeria squad looked every inch the dapper chaps as they arrived in Russia“This formal look has sent everyone into a frenzy all over again, with the immaculate design being complemented by matching shoes and hats.”