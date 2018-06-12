The Nigerian team is already the talk of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as they landed in style in Russia on Monday with stylish traditional attires designed by GT Stiches, a reputable Warri based clothing brand in collaboration with PiolaFootprints, a fast rising Lagos-based footwear brand.
The outfit comprise of a beautiful south-south styled white hat with a green feather, a smooth white native attire with green embroidery of the Super Eagles emblem with an eagle on top of a ball crested on the chest, then with a nice pair of white shoes with green tassels.
|Shoes by @PiolaFootprints
|Native attire by @GT_Stitches
“First it was the announcement of their tournament kits that sent football supporters crazy. Now it is their travel attire that has got everybody talking,” The Daily Mail
wrote.
“They nailed it with their kits, and have delivered the goods yet again as they boarded their plane to Russia wearing traditional Nigerian clothes, Buba and Sokoto’s
“From head to toe, the Nigerian squad have indulged in their culture and clearly have no intentions of blending in with the crowd other nations looking to upset the odds in Russia.
“While sticking to tradition, however, designers of their outfits have also kept faith with the football them by placing footballs on the collars of the white and green outfits.”
BBC Sport reporter and presenter John Bennett tweeted: “First the amazing shirts, now these outfits… The Nigeria team are only just getting on the plane to Russia but they’re already winning.”
United Kingdom news outlet, The Sun
also bared their thoughts on Nigeria’s impressive travel outfit.
“Nigeria once again won the fashion stakes at this year’s World Cup with their incredible travel outfit,” they wrote.
“The Nigeria squad looked every inch the dapper chaps as they arrived in Russia
“This formal look has sent everyone into a frenzy all over again, with the immaculate design being complemented by matching shoes and hats.”
Pictures of the players in the traditional wear flooded the social media as the team landed in Russia on Monday.
|Onazi and Mikel
|From L-R (Omeruo, Awaziem, Ogu, Echiejile, Ighalo)
|The Nigerian team
|Ogu, Echiejile, Ighalo
|Mikel and Ogu
|Onazi and a member of the coaching crew
|Daniel Akpeyi
| Tyronne Ebuehi and William Troost-Ekong
|Leicester City Boys: Iheanacho, Musa and Ndidi
|Bryan Idowu
|Kelechi Iheanacho
|Chidozie Awaziem
|Alex Iwobi
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Full squad of the Super Eagles team enroute Russia 2018
Photo Credits: Instagram, Piolafootprints, GT-Stitches
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.