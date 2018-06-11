Ogu said

On this day last year ,I was in uyo serving my father land on your special day against South Africa . Today is your special day and I still can’t spend this day with you my Baby girl . Daddy is out here working hard to make you proud in Russia . Happy Birthday my love !!❤️❤️



“But Daddy was in Nigeria 2 weeks ago and didn’t see his daughter! Oh I forgot Daddy hasn’t seen his daughter since he kicked her and her mom out from Isreal LAST YEAR. You can do everything John but what you won’t do is pretend like you’re Ivanna’s life for the gram,” tweeted Mimi

The player who should hit Russia on Monday with his national teammates for the FIFA World Cup has been separated from his wife Vera after two years of marriage.Owing to national duties, Ogu decided to express his fatherly love to Ivanna who has been with her mother since leaving Israel last year.But the love was not welcomed by Vera’s sister, Mimi who took to Twitter to vent her anger.Mimi @iam_meemee- could not hold back her emotions as she blasted the Israeli based midfielder for claiming to love his daughter.The current development implies that Ogu will have the heart of a lion to remain focused in Russia as he serves his father land inspite of his marital issues.The couple welcomed their daughter few months after their widely publicised wedding that was attended by the creme de la creme of the society.