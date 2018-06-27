Marcos Rojo scored a brilliant late volley to send Argentina through to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup with a dramatic victory over Nigeria in St Petersburg.A lacklustre Argentina were on the verge of an embarrassing exit, before Manchester United defender Rojo surged into the area to place Gabriel Mercado’s cross into the bottom corner.BBC reports that Lionel Messi had earlier scored a sublime opener to put his side in position to qualify from Group D, only for Javier Mascherano’s poor error to allow Victor Moses to equalise with a penalty.That would have sent Nigeria through but they were wasteful against a ragged defence and punished late on.Argentina will face Group C winners France in the last 16 in Kazan on Saturday.Croatia beat Iceland 2-1 in the other game to secure first place in Group D and set up a tie against Denmark.