Super Eagles goalkeeper coach, Alloy Agu, has said Francis Uzoho has become the top stopper in the team because he shares similar qualities with former number one, Carl Ikeme.Ikeme is currently down with Leukaemia, ‎leaving the trio of Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Uzoho to battle it out for his shirt.Uzoho appears to have won the battle and Agu explains why.“Uzoho reminds me of Ikeme. Ikeme came into the national team and was eager to help the team. He stood very tall for the Eagles and deservedly became the first choice goalkeeper until he fell sick, unfortunately.“Uzoho too was very calm when he made his debut for the Eagles against Argentina last November. Uzoho is cool-headed and has continued to improve after each match. Our role as coaches is to work on the lapses of the three goalkeepers in camp to help them gain confidence and do well anytime they are called upon to be in goal,” Agu told SportingLife.