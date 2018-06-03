The 23-man squad that will travel to Russia with Alex Iwobi and Chidozie Awaziem making the cut18 debutants join John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo and Victor Moses in the list that was released after the Super Eagles bowed 2-1 to England at Wembley Stadium.Elderson Echiejile will be making his first World Cup appearance after losing his place to Ejike Uzoenyi in Brazil 2014 due to injury.Rohr takes just two specialist centre-forwards to Russia – Changchun Yatai’s Odion Ighalo and Crotone’s Simeon Nwankwo.The attacking line-up is completed by Chelsea’s Victor Moses, Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa.Captain Mikel prepares for his second World Cup and will anchor the midfield with support from Ogenyi Onazi, recuperating Wilfred Ndidi, John Ogu, Oghenekaro Etebo and Joel Obi.The German tactician has opted to go with William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu, Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi Shehu, Elderson Echiejile and Tyronne Ebuehi for his defensive options.However, Ola Aina and Mikel Agu did not make the squad.FULL SQUADIkechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba) Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United) Francis Uzoho (Deportivo de La Coruna)William Troost-Ekong (Bursaspor) Leon Balogun (Brighton) Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa) Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm) Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes) Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor) Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge) Tyronne Ebuehi (Benfica)MIDFIELDERS: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin Teda) Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor) John Ogu (Hapoel Beer Sheva) Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas) Joel Obi (Torino)FORWARDS: Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai) Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow) Victor Moses (Chelsea) Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)