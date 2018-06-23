Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has shamed his ‘enemies of progress, with the level of projects he has carried out in the state.





Abubakar said that Wike, has opened the eyes of Nigerians to the true meaning of good governance through the delivery of quality projects.





The monarch said this while commissioning the State Council of Traditional Rulers’ Secretariat Complex built by Wike’s administration yesterday.





He said, “We will continue to commend you as long as the people commend you. I call you Mr. Opener because you have opened eyes to what governance should be. What you are doing will endear you to the people.





“We saw these projects with our eyes, nobody told us. You cannot say that this governor has not worked. Even the enemies of progress will acknowledge that something is being done.”





The monarch noted that government was a process where the leader continued to do what was right, and praised Governor Wike for doing what was right for Rivers people.





He further urged the governor to concentrate on agriculture, especially oil palm production, when the people actualise their support for him next year.





According to him, no matter the situation, the votes of Rivers people must count and the people be allowed to determine their leaders.





Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said that his administration resolved to construct a befitting place where the traditional rulers would share ideas and contribute to the development of the state.