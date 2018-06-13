The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar-led Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, has enjoined Muslims across the country to look for the new moon of Shawwal on Thursday 14 June, 2018.





The Deputy Secretary-General of the council, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said in a statement that this was sequel to the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee, NMSC.





Abubakar told the Nigerian Muslim Ummah “to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1439 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, 14th June, 2018 equivalent to 29th Ramadan 1439 AH. If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, His Eminence (Sultan) would declare Friday, 15th June, 2018 as the first day of Shawwal and the day of ‘idul fitr.





“If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Saturday, 16th June, 2018 automatically becomes the first day of Shawwal, 1439 AH and the day of ‘idul fitr. Muslims all over the country are hereby enjoined to be on the lookout for the directive of His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA, on the termination of this year’s Ramadan fast.”





Abubakar, who felicitated with the entire Muslim Ummah (community) in Nigeria and all over the world on this year’s Ramadan Fast, also prayed that Allah accepts it as an act of Ibadah (worship).





While reminding the Ummah of the necessity of paying Zakatul-Fitri with the intention of lifting the hearts of the indigent members of the community, the council urged all to ensure its delivery to the appropriate recipients (that is the poor) and guard against its diversion by any agent or intermediary.