Sudan’s Central Bank Governor, Hazem Abdelqader, died of heart attack while on a visit to Turkey, his family and the Sudanese presidential palace said yesterday.Born in 1960, Abdelqader served in various departments at the apex bank from 1985 before he was appointed governor in December 2016.Family members said the father of six was not known to be suffering from any illnesses.Sudan’s economy had been grappling with crippling hard currency shortage and “black market” for dollars that pushed the Central Bank to devalue currency to around 30 pounds to the dollar earlier this year from 6.7 pounds in late December.