The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has called on Nigerians to end lamentations and side-talks about the supposed ineptitude of political leaders.

It said they should participate deeply in the political process in order to produce quality and experienced political leaders.





The Igbo socio-cultural organisation believed that socioeconomic underdevelopment in Nigeria was as a result of poor political leadership that could initiate or influence decisions that would transform the society.





President General of Ohaneze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who spoke at The Authority Newspapers Award Night, in Abuja, exposed Nigerians to the consequences of not participating in the selection process of political leaders.





He said, “If those who are competent and experienced sit back and refuse to participate in political process, then quacks and people with questionable character would automatically take over the political space. And the lamentations would continue.”





He challenged Nigerians to endure all inconveniences and get registered, and also collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), so they could enjoy the opportunity of making the right choice at the polls.





Nwodo was hopeful that government and other stakeholders would support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its quest to organise a free, fair and credible elections that would attract less litigation.